Bolivian president wishes Putin success on path toward new world order

BUENOS AIRES, May 7. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce has congratulated Vladimir Putin, who was inaugurated for a fifth term as president, wishing him success in the fight for a new world order based on multipolarity.

"We salute the Russian people and congratulate Vladimir Putin, who today took office as President of Russia for the fifth time. Bolivia wishes him success in the face of the new challenges facing a country that is fighting for a new multipolar world order," he wrote on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The inauguration ceremony that kicked off Putin’s new presidential term took place on Tuesday. The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won 87.28% of the vote. The election’s turnout was 77.44%, the highest in Russia's recent history.