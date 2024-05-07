Putin instructs government to adjust existing national projects, develop 11 new ones

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to adjust existing national projects in accordance with the new May decree, as well as develop 11 new ones by September 1, according to the decree on national development goals until 2030 and for the period until 2036.

The number of new national projects - some of which were previously announced - include "Long and active life," "Family,""Youth and children," "Personnel," "Infrastructure for life," "Efficient transport system," "Ecological well-being," "Efficient and competitive economy," "Tourism and hospitality," "International cooperation and export," "Data economy and digital transformation of the state."

The State Council and the Presidential Council for Strategic Development will also participate in the work on national projects.