Russia to become technologically independent in key areas — decree

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia should become technologically independent and form new markets in key innovative areas of development, President Vladimir Putin said in the decree on national development goals.

"The following targets and tasks to be set forth, whose performance characterizes achievement of the national goal of Technology Leadership: provision of technological independence and establishment of new markets in such areas as bioeconomy, health preservation of citizens, food security, unmanned aerial systems, production and automation facilities, transport mobility (including autonomous transport systems), data economy and digital transformation, artificial intelligence, new materials and chemistry, looking-forward space technologies and services, and new energy technology (including nuclear ones)," the decree reads.

The head of state also set the task to increase the level of the gross added value in real terms and the production index in the processing segment of the industry by at least 40% by 2030, compared to the level in 2022.