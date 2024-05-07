German envoy recalled from Moscow returns to Berlin — media

BERLIN, May 7. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff, who was recalled from Moscow for consultations, has arrived in Berlin, where he will stay for a week and then return to the Russian capital, Bild reported.

According to the newspaper, he arrived in Berlin on Tuesday around 7:00 a.m. (5:00 a.m. GMT). On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry said that Minister Annalena Baerbock had decided to recall Lambsdorff for consultations due to an alleged cyberattack by Russia against the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and a number of German enterprises.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said earlier that the German government believes Russia is behind the hacking. According to her, a cabinet investigation led by the foreign ministry found that "the APT 28 group is responsible for last year’s attack." The top German diplomat also threatened repercussions, but did not specify what those might be.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany said in June 2023 that hackers had broken into the email accounts of party officials, and did not rule out "data leaks from individual mailboxes." In Germany, the hacking group APT 28, known as Fancy Bear, was also accused of a large-scale cyberattack on the Bundestag’s networks in 2015.

The Russian side has repeatedly denied accusations of involvement in the hacks. None of Germany’s security agencies has ever provided evidence to support the media’s version of the cybercriminals' links to Moscow.