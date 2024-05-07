Putin directs to scale up revenues of small technology companies

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to increase revenues of small technology companies by at least seven times by 2030.

"The following targets and tasks to be set forth, whose performance characterizes achievement of the national goal of Technology Leadership <…> the increase in revenues of small technology companies by at least seven times by 2030 as compared to the level in 2023," the President said in the decree on national development goals for the period by 2036.

The share of domestic high-technology goods and services created on own development lines is set to grow by 1.5 times in the total volume of their consumption in the country by 2030 against the level in 2023.