Cuban president hails Putin’s taking presidential office for another term

HAVANA, May 7. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has congratulated Vladimir Putin on being sworn as Russian president for another office term.

"On behalf of the party, Cuban government and people, we hail the inauguration of our dear friend Vladimir Putin as Russian president for another office term after being reelected with 87.28% of the vote during the March election, which demonstrated a record-breaking voter turnout," he wrote on his X account.

The Cuban president arrived on a working visit in Moscow on Monday. Before his departure, Diaz-Canel said that he planned to discuss with Putin top-priority issues on the bilateral agenda. Apart from that, in his words, we will lead the Cuban delegation to a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.