Russia signals unfriendly countries by inviting ambassadors to inauguration — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Inviting ambassadors of unfriendly countries to Vladimir Putin’s inauguration is a signal from Russia, Moscow observes the protocol, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Frankly speaking, the decision was not easy, but we are polite people in every sense of the word, we observe protocol," he said during a Channel One broadcast. "I think that inviting representatives of unfriendly countries is also a certain signal from our side," the senior diplomat pointed out.

"We assumed that some of them (ambassadors from unfriendly countries - TASS) would not come, which is what happened in the end," Ryabkov pointed out.