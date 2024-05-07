Kyrgyz president arrives in Russia to attend Victory Day parade

BISHKEK, May 7. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade and take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the presidential office said.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Japarov arrived in the city of Moscow (Russian Federation) today, May 7, to participate in the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Council and solemn events celebrating the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the office said in a statement.

The president was met at the Vnukovo-2 airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

The official Kyrgyz delegation to Moscow also includes Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiyev, Economy and Commerce Minister Daniyar Amangeldiyev, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Junushaliyev and Ambassador to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat.