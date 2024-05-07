Belarus to respond instantly to any military aggression, says Lukashenko

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that an immediate response would follow to any military aggression against his country.

"If things are quiet, it is fine. Then things will be calm and quiet in our country, too. If someone uses weapons against us, we will respond. And instantly at that," BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a solemn meeting on the occasion of Victory Day on May 7.

"We will not draw any lines," he continued. "We don’t have thousands upon thousands of kilometers of territory Russia has."

"Russia can draw lines and wait for something. It is impossible to capture Russia right away. But the latest war demonstrated that Belarus can cease to exist within a month," Lukashenko noted.

"It could be done even faster these days. This is why no lines. Absolutely none. Any aggression will be met with an instant response," the Belarusian president added.