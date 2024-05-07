Putin’s schedule of foreign travels almost finalized — Presidential Aide Ushakov

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calendar of upcoming official foreign visits has been almost finalized, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"We do have already scheduled meetings," Ushakov told journalists when asked about Putin’s next schedule of international-level meetings for this year.

He noted that this schedule primarily concerns "major summits."

"The most important summit for us is the BRICS summit in Kazan in October," he said. "In addition to the APEC and the SCO summits, there will be a lot of events, there will be a million of events of different kind, including bilateral meetings, bilateral visits both to us and our trips abroad."

"As of today, it is important to pay a visit to China and we will announce the date in the days to come," Ushakov added.