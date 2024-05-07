Serbian government adopts several documents on cooperation with China

BELGRADE, May 7. /TASS/. Serbia’s government has passed a number of documents on cooperation with China in a range of areas ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Serbia.

"Today’s meeting of the Serbian government yielded a range of documents - memorandums of understanding and cooperation, as well as protocols - between Serbia and China in various spheres," the government said. "These documents cover such spheres as infrastructure, agriculture, information and communications, as well as tourism."

The first plane with members of the Chinese delegation landed in Belgrade earlier on Tuesday. Xi is expected to arrive in the evening.

The Chinese president will be on a state visit in Serbia on May 7 and 8. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, this will be the Chinese leader’s first visit to Serbia in the past eight years. The Chinese president and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, will discuss the current international and regional situation and bilateral relations.

According to the Serbia mass media, the Chinese delegation will include around 400 people. Some 3,4000 law enforcement officers will ensure Xi’s security.