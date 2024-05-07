Claims about Russia’s plans to attack NATO a lie, US intelligence ex-officer says

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. The claims of American leaders about Russia’s plans to attack NATO are either incompetence or deliberate lies, says Rebekah Koffler, former employee of the US Department of Defense’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), who specializes in Russia.

The decision of Washington politicians to support Ukraine via US taxpayer money and US Army arsenals - allegedly to protect NATO - indicates the lack of understanding of Russia’s strategy and the incompetence of agencies, responsible for the US’ security, Koffler says in her op-ed for Newsweek.

"At worst, it is a lie fed to the American people for some other reason," she noted.

According to Koffler, US intelligence agencies regularly leak classified information to certain media, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, if it benefits the American political establishment. Therefore, if Russia had any real plans to attack NATO, they would have long been published, she believes. Meanwhile, during her entire career in the American intelligence, Koffler has never encountered any data suggesting that Russia had aggressive plans regarding NATO, the article says.

The former DIA employee also believes that the absence of verifiable information about Russia’s preparations for a war is NATO is also evidenced by the fact that many NATO countries have still not increased their defense spending to the recommended 2% of GDP.

"If Washington elites are hell bent on continuing to fund another forever war, impoverishing ordinary Americans, as inflation is raging in our homeland, they should pick a more clever excuse," Koffler concluded.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for Tucker Carlson that Western leaders deliberately disseminate fake information about threats from Russia to get more money from American and European taxpayers.