Tehran's talks with IAEA chief constructive, Iranian energy head says

DUBAI, May 7. /TASS/. Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami called his talks with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi constructive at their joint press conference in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

"We held constructive and future-minded talks," Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted Eslami as saying.

He said the AEOI and the IAEA decided to draw on the March 4, 2023 joint statement as a basis for further talks. It mentioned Tehran's intention to allow the global agency to carry out oversight, as well as Iran's readiness to grant access to three nuclear sites. It stated that Iran and the IAEA would work together on the basis of the republic's "rights and obligations" and the agency's competencies.

"Last March, we stated in Tehran that although Iran's detractors are unhappy with the cooperation between [the Islamic Republic] and the agency <...>, Mr. Grossi and I believe that this statement is a good basis for the relationship, and we have designated it as the starting line in the roadmap for the current negotiations," Eslami said.

The IAEA chief, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on May 6, proposed a set of practical measures to strengthen the March 2023 joint statement between the organization and Tehran.

The AEOI chief said on May 1 that Iran has allowed 130 IAEA inspectors to work in the country. Eslami emphasized the continuous interaction and dialogue between Tehran and the agency within the comprehensive safeguards agreement. He noted that while discussions on outstanding issues related to two of Iran's four suspected undeclared nuclear sites have been finalized, negotiations on the other two sites are still ongoing.