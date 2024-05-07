MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has again claimed that it uncovered a "foreign intelligence conspiracy" to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and a number of leaders of the country’s security services.

The SBU Telegram channel alleges that Russian special services planned to eliminate Zelensky, SBU head Vasily Malyuk, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Head Kirill Budanov (deemed a terrorist and extremist in Russia) and a number of other officials.

The SBU added that two colonels from Ukraine’s state security administration have been arrested for purportedly handing over classified information necessary to carry out assassinations. Their residences were searched. Both have been charged with high treason and plotting a terror attack.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Strana media outlet, citing sources, reported that the SBU had detained Andrey Guk, head of one of the state security administration departments responsible for the security of the country’s top officials, on suspicion of high treason.

This is not the first time the Kiev regime has claimed that it prevented "assassination attempts" against Zelensky or other Ukrainian military and political leaders, implicating Russian intelligence in the process. That said, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that these claims are groundless. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow has no plans to eliminate Zelensky.