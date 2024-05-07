Russia values Qatar, Egypt’s mediatory efforts on Gaza — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia highly values Qatar and Egypt’s efforts toward a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages but Israel has not yet accepted the deal, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"Reports are coming that the Palestinians, the Hamas movement has accepted proposals from the Egyptian and Qatari mediators on an agreement that includes a number of provisions on the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, resolution of humanitarian problems, exchange of prisoners and hostages, but, as far as we understand, the Israeli side, the Israeli government has not yet given its consent to these proposals," Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister, told TASS.

"We highly appreciate Qatar and Egypt’s efforts and the results of the Cairo discussions," he added.

According to the draft agreement, which was made public by Qatar’s Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper, Hamas has agreed to release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, the establishment of a lasting truce, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, its restoration, as well as the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the enclave. Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and the United Nations are listed as guarantors of the deal.