Hamas says it received Israel’s response to proposal on resolution in Gaza

CAIRO, April 27. /TASS/. The Hamas movement received a response from Israel to its proposal on settlement in the Gaza Strip, Hamas politburo member Khalil al-Hayya said.

"Today, the Hamas movement received an official response from the Zionist occupant [Israel - TASS] to the movement’s initiative it conveyed to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on April 13. The movement will analyze [the Israeli proposal] and will provide its own response afterwards," al-Hayya said, according to the Hamas Telegram channel.

On April 13, Hamas handed over its response to the Israeli proposal, received on April 8, regarding the resolution of the situation in the Gaza Strip, to the mediators. The movement reaffirmed its demands, which include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the relocation of displaced people to their permanent residence area. Hamas also underscored that "it is ready to strike a serious and real deal on the exchange" of prisoners held captive in the enclave for the Palestinians, detained in Israeli prisons.