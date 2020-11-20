Over 24,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 24,318, a record high nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Friday.

The previous record high of 23,610 detected daily cases was documented on Thursday.

In all, according to the crisis center, 2,039,926 people got infected in Russia.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Dagestan, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6% each), Kalmykia, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Republic of Mari El (0.7% each).

Some 2,394 new cases over the past 24 hours were detected in St. Petersburg, 887 - in the Moscow Region, 444 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 372 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 343 cases were detected in the Republic of Karelia.

In all, currently 453,201 patients continue treatment in Russia.