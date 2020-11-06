COVID-19 situation in Russia marks an alarming trend, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. An upward trend in new coronavirus infections is currently forecasted in Russia which requires additional measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday, stressing that the restrictions do not imply a lockdown.

"It is difficult to forecast in detail the development of the pandemic, but the basic trends are predictable, including an upward trend which requires additional measures," the Kremlin representative said. He noted that "additional measures are being implemented." "These are not measures that imply a lockdown but those of regulatory nature, and each region, taking into account its circumstances, makes appropriate decisions," he added.

The spokesman reiterated that the coronavirus spread has "an alarming trend, the pandemic is on the rise."

The Kremlin representative would not elaborate on how effective the measures implemented without a lockdown are. "It is probably still too early to talk about this," he explained, adding that a comprehensive analysis is needed. He noted that the anti-coronavirus crisis center tackles these issues. "The situation is developing, and it is being thoroughly monitored; measures are implemented in regions by consensus, taking into account the specifics of each particular region," he stated.

Over the past 24 hours, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Russia has surged by 20,582, a record high during the entire pandemic.