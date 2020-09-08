First wave of COVID-19 infection in Russia is not over yet, Health Ministry’s expert says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The first wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia is not over yet, so one cannot talk about the second wave, chief non-resident epidemiologist of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Nikolay Briko said during an online press conference on Tuesday.

"How can one talk about any second wave, when the first one is not over yet, and the number of new cases continues to grow," he said.

According to the expert, the growth of the new cases of the coronavirus infection indicates a seasonal increase in incidence. "It’s September - this means that people again returned to their regular life after a vacation, the organized groups are formed at schools, institutions of higher learning, and other places, this should be accompanied by some increase in incidence. <...> What happened in spring won’t be repeated anymore, and the measures will be selectively undertaken regarding the groups where this (the increase in incidence - TASS) will be registered," the expert explained.