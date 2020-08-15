Minsk residents honor memory of deceased protester with minute of silence

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. Several thousand people who gathered on Pushkinskaya Square in Minsk on Saturday held a minute of silence to honor the memory of a protester who was killed on the site earlier this week. People held their fists up in the air, and passing cars stopped honking.

At about 12:00 local time (same as Moscow time), people began to gather near Pushkinskaya metro station, where a memorial in honor of the deceased protester was established several days ago. People formed chains, holding flowers in their hands.

The number of people attending the memorial is on the rise. A big pile of flowers formed at the site of the protester’s death.

The situation is calm, no police units are seen on site.