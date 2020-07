MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Almost 56% of the Nenets Region’s residents voted against the amendments to the Russian Constitution, the Nenets Region Election Commission told TASS on Thursday after processing 100% of the ballots.

"[The] ballots have been 100% processed, with 43.77% in favor of [the amendments], and 55.94% against. The turnout was a bit over 58%," the source said.