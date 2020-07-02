77.92% of Russians support constitutional amendments

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The constitutional amendments have been supported by 77.92% of Russians who took part in the nationwide vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 100% of ballots.

According to the election commission, 21.27% of voters were opposed to the amendments. According to the latest data, the turnout was 65%.

The nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments ended in Russia at 21:00 Moscow time on Wednesday. The official voting day under the presidential decree was July 1, but due to the coronavirus situation the voting period was extended for a week, from June 25 through July 1. Vote counting began in regions after 20:00 local time on July 1, when polling stations closed.

The amendments will come into force if supported by more than one half of those who took part in the vote. There is no minimum voter turnout.