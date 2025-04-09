Lavrov to attend Central Asian foreign ministers meeting on April 11 — MFA

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will take part in the eighth meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers on April 11, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

During the event, which will bring together foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, participants will discuss pressing bilateral matters across political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. "The six-party talks will focus on issues of greatest relevance to Russia and Central Asian countries," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat added that ministers would also coordinate approaches to key international challenges, aiming to bolster regional security and stability.

The meeting follows an earlier announcement by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry that Almaty would host the eighth Central Asia-Russia ministerial gathering.