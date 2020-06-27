Russian citizen Sergey Medvedev pleads guilty to cybercrimes in US

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. Russian citizen Sergey Medvedev pleaded guilty to committing cybercrimes as part of a criminal group, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

"Sergey Medvedev, aka "Stells," "segmed," "serjbear," 33, of the Russian Federation, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge James C. Mahan in the District of Nevada," the US Department of Justice said.

"One of the leaders of the Infraud Organization pleaded guilty today to RICO conspiracy," the statement says. "Infraud was an Internet-based cybercriminal enterprise engaged in the large-scale acquisition, sale, and dissemination of stolen identities, compromised debit and credit cards, personally identifiable information, financial and banking information, computer malware, and other contraband."

According to US officials, the organization inflicted approximately $2.2 billion in intended losses, and more than $568 million in actual losses, on financial institutions, merchants, and private individuals.