Coronavirus situation in Russia enters stabilization stage, WHO envoy says

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia has stabilized, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS on Wednesday.

"It seems that the country is at the stage of stabilization," the WHO official said.

Although the infection spread rate has slowed down, Russia should take efforts to further reduce new coronavirus cases in the country, Vujnovic stressed.

"This is a very sensitive phase that requires further observing physical distancing (even in case of lifting some restrictions), careful hand hygiene, the identification of cases, their testing, treatment and isolation," she pointed out.

The efforts to trace all the contacts of infected people and the compliance with the quarantine are critically important for maintaining the positive trend and control of the epidemic, the WHO official said.

"It’s like a marathon and I would say that we are only halfway," the WHO envoy said.