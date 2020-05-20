Number of coronavirus recoveries exceeds new cases for first time in Russia

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia recorded over the past day has risen by 8,764, while 9,262 people have been discharged from hospitals, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of recoveries in the country over the past day has exceeded the tally of new cases.

Russia’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed 300,000, reaching 308,705. The total number of recovered patients has grown to 85,392. The growth recorded over the past day was nearly 1.5 times higher than the previous record set on May 19, when the crisis center reported 5,921 recoveries.

The daily growth rate in new cases has dropped from 3.2% to a record low of 2.9%. It has plunged below 3% for the first time since the outbreak of the new disease.