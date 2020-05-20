COVID-19 recovery count in Moscow reaches almost 37,000 people

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Moscow grew by 5,440 and reached almost 37,000, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Wednesday.

This is record high amount of recoveries per day. The previous record of 4,032 recoveries was registered on May 11.

"The amount of recoveries in Moscow grows rapidly. In the past 24 hours, whole 5,440 people have recovered after treatment. The total number of recovered people has increased to 36,936," Rakova said.

She reminded that the disease is diagnosed based on a molecular-genetic test. Patients also undergo special tests to confirm recovery. Patients that require additional observation after recovery, receive relevant recommendations. By May 19, 149,607 coronavirus cases have been registered in Moscow.