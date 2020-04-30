Urals military salutes valiant senior: 99-year-old WWII veteran gets window side concert

YEKATERINBURG, April 30. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia’s Central Military District held an online air parade and a concert under the window of 99-year-old WWII veteran Lazar Yoffe who resides in Yekaterinburg in the Urals, the military district’s press office reported on Thursday.

"On a mobile screen, the frontline veteran was able to watch the parade training of an air unit of the Central Military District’s Su-34 advanced fighter-bombers, during which the pilots flying the aircraft in the sky congratulated the war veteran with the upcoming 75th Victory anniversary through radio communications," the press office said in a statement.

Following this, members of the Central Military District’s song and dance ensemble performed the popular Soviet song ‘Victory Day’ for the war veteran, the statement says.

To wrap up the event, Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications Chief of the Central Military District Major-General Gennady Tuchin congratulated the war veteran, handing over a gift set and letters from the District’s servicemen under the Victory Mail project to him on behalf of the troops’ commander.

"In letters stylized as wartime ‘triangles,’ the servicemen of the Central Military District thanked the war veteran for his courage, valor and self-sacrifice demonstrated in combat. Overall, he received over 30 letters written by servicemen in their garrisons in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area," the press office said.

Lazar Yoffe fought within the 348th Red Banner Order of Kutuzov division set up in the Urals during the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 against Nazi Germany. He was heavily wounded in battle, and awarded the "For Combat Merits," "For the Victory over Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War" and "the Order of the Great Patriotic War of the Second Degree" medals.