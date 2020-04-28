Putin: Russia to hold Victory Day Parade on Red Square after coronavirus threat is over

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will hold the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War when the threat of the coronavirus spread is over, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"All that we planned in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory will necessarily take place. We will hold both the main parade on Red Square and the Immortal Regiment march," the head of state said, addressing Russian citizens.

As the Russian president stressed, "we will worthily celebrate the jubilee date of the Victory when there is the confidence that the situation is fully safe and, first of all, twice as safe for our war veterans," the Russian president stressed.