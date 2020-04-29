Russian barque Kruzenshtern to complete trans-Atlantic voyage prematurely in early June

The barque was taking part in the round-the-world expedition devoted to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Antarctica by Russian explorers and the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War

KALININGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian barque Kruzenshtern performing a trans-Atlantic voyage as part of the round-the-world expedition of sail ships organized by Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishing has left Novorossiysk and set off for its home port of Kaliningrad, the expedition’s press center reported on Wednesday. The barque Kruzenshtern is set to wrap up its trans-Atlantic voyage prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the press center said.

"Considering that most of the festivities devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War [of 1941-1945 against Nazi Germany] have been cancelled, and also for the purposes of preserving the health of the crew and cadets, the expedition’s leadership has made a decision that the training barque Kruzenshtern should sail to its home port of Kaliningrad," the statement reads. The barque is expected to arrive in its home port in early June. It was reported earlier that the barque was taking part in the round-the-world expedition "Sails of the World 2020" devoted to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Antarctica by Russian explorers and the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. As the expedition’s media center reported earlier, the barque Kruzenshtern with cadets of educational institutions of Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishing on its board arrived at the port of Novorossiysk on April 22. During the anchorage, the barque replenished fuel, fresh water and food supplies required for continuing the voyage, with the strictest observance of safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection on its board. Under the schedule of its voyage, the barque was expected to complete its expedition in Kaliningrad in early September. Since the start of the expedition, which kicked off for the Kruzenshtern from the port of Kaliningrad on December 8, 2019, the barque has covered over 19,000 nautical miles and visited the ports of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, Ushuaia and Buenos Aires, receiving about 10,000 foreign guests on its board. The calls at the ports of Casablanca (Morocco) and Haifa (Israel) have been cancelled over the coronavirus. For the same reason, the barque’s crew and cadets have not disembarked in the Spanish Las Palmas and in Novorossiysk in Russia. Round-the-world expedition and the barque Kruzenshtern

Three Russian training sail ships: the Pallada, the Kruzenshtern and the Sedov are taking part in the round-the-world voyage organized by Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishing. The Pallada embarked on its voyage on November 1 from the port of Vladivostok while the Sedov and the Kruzenshtern set their sail from Kaliningrad on December 8.