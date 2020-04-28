Pacific Fleet vessel to provide security for Russian barques in round-the-world voyage

VLADIVOSTOK, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s sea tug Kalar will provide security for the barques Sedov and Pallada as they transit the Malacca and Singapore straits in their round-the world voyage, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"In the Andaman Sea, the Pacific Fleet’s sea tug Kalar met with the barque Sedov and the frigate Pallada. At the request of the Federal Agency for Fishing (Rosrybolovstvo), the Pacific Fleet Command has made a decision to provide security for the training sail ships during their transit of the Malacca and Singapore straits. This task has been assigned to the sea tug Kalar, which is carrying an anti-terror group with service weapons on its board," the press office said in a statement.

After transiting the straits, the sea tug will continue accomplishing its long-distance deployment missions, the Pacific Fleet’s press office said.

Three Russian training sail ships: the Pallada, the Kruzenshtern and the Sedov are taking part in the round-the-world voyage organized by Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishing. The round-the-world expedition "Sails of the World 2020" is devoted to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Antarctica by Russian explorers and the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The Pallada embarked on its voyage on November 1 from the port of Vladivostok while the Sedov and the Kruzenshtern set their sail from Kaliningrad on December 8.

The barque Sedov and the frigate Pallada are making their round-the-world voyages while the windjammer Kruzenshtern is performing a trans-Atlantic expedition. A total of 692 cadets of educational institutions of the Federal Agency for Fishing and 56 boy seamen will undergo training aboard the windjammers during their voyages.

As a major event of the expedition’s first stage, the windjammers held a 200-mile memorial sailing race on February 20-21 to honor the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the sixth continent by the first Russian Antarctic expedition led by Faddey Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev.