New Moscow hospital for coronavirus patients to be built soon, says mayor

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The construction of an infectious disease hospital in Moscow will be completed soon, the city mayor, Sergei Sobyanin told reporters on Tuesday.

"The construction was launched on March 12 and today some 40% of construction works have been completed," the mayor said, stressing that the construction effort was in full swing.

"This is a giant facility with the total area of nearly 80,000 square meters, with 500 beds, but half of them are for intensive care," Sobyanin said, noting that this would be "the most modern and the most effective hospital" in Moscow.

"I hope in the coming weeks the construction works will be completed," he said.