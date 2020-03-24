All organized tourists to return to Russia within a week

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. All organized tourists will return to Russia within a week, the press service of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism told reporters. In the week from March 17 to March 23, 2020, the number of Russian organized tourists abroad went down from 100,000 to 57,800, the agency noted.

"By March 31, practically all organized tourists will have returned to the territory of the Russian Federation," the press service quotes the agency’s head Zarina Doguzova as saying.

The majority of Russian tourists are returning from Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and Turkey. Over half of the tourists are returning to Russia as planned, in accordance with the purchased tours. The remaining half has been offered earlier departure dates.