Climate warming rate in Russia is twice the world’s average, says analyst

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The rise of global warming-related annual temperatures in Russia is twice faster than the world’s average, the chief of the Urals Federal District’s division of the national weather watching service Rosgirdomet, Vladimir Lysov, said at the symposium Russia’s Clean Water - 2019 at the Urals Federal University on Tuesday.

"Whereas the globe gets 0.18 degrees warmer over a period of ten years, Russia’s climate gets warmer twice as fast, by 0.47 degrees during one decade. The global warming is most noticeable in the Arctic Region, where its pace is 0.69 degrees over ten years, which is 3.7 times faster than the global warming on the average," the press-service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education quotes Lysov as saying.

He recalled that the process of global warming began to develop in the 1970s. While in 1880-1940 the temperature of the Earth’s surface was going up by 0.4 degrees on the average, in 1940-1970 there occurred some stabilization and even a slight downtrend. The economic boom in the developing countries in the 1970s triggered a global temperature rise.

The Urals region over the past decades saw an uptrend in the annual average air temperatures, Lysov said. The vegetation regions are moving north. The presence of insects - carriers of disease once registered only in the southern regions - begins to be identified.

The 15th international symposium and exhibition Clean Water of Russia - 2019 is being held at the Urals Federal University in Yekaterinburg on September 24-27. The global warming and its effects on Russia’s sustainable socioeconomic development and water security are one of its key themes.

At the forum the scientists from Russia’s leading organizations and Russia’s near neighbors, water management authorities, executive officials and non-governmental organizations discuss crucial aspects of water security and the implementation of the national project Ecology.

About the national project

The national project Ecology consists of subsections: clean country, comprehensive system of handling solid household waste, infrastructure for handling first and second class risk wastes, clean air, clean water, the rehabilitation of the Volga, preservation of unique bodies of water, preservation of Lake Baikal, preservation of biological diversity and the promotion of ecological tourism, preservation of forests and the introduction of the best available technologies.