ISS partners decide to extend station operations until 2030 — report

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Foreign partners in the International Space Station (ISS) program have agreed to extend station operations until 2030, according to the 2025 report of the S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia (part of Roscosmos).

RSC Energia is the lead organization for the creation and operation of the Russian segment of the ISS. The corporation manufactures and launches Soyuz MS manned spacecraft and Progress MS cargo spacecraft, used to deliver crews and cargo to orbit and return them to Earth as part of the segment’s transport and technical support. "Foreign partners in the ISS program have made decisions to continue operating the station until 2030. In 2023, the Russian government approved the continued operation of the Russian segment of the ISS with a crew until 2028," the report states.

In April, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov announced that the state corporation was discussing with its American counterparts an extension of the International Space Station’s operations until 2030. Furthermore, he stated that the first module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) would be deployed in 2028. Bakanov emphasized the importance of aligning the completion of ISS operations with the ROS deployment.

In December 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that Russia had approved a 51.6-degree orbital inclination for the Russian Orbital Station -- matching the orbit of the International Space Station. In February, Manturov stated that the ROS would become a key platform for deep-space exploration.