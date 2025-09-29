MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A further 13 minors from Russia have been added to the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Peacemaker, according to data seen by TASS. The youngest is 9 years old; two are 11, as many are 12 and 14; one teenager is 16, and five are 17. The site's administrators accuse all the minors, including the youngest, of "deliberately violating the state border" and of attempting to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

This is not the first time Peacemaker has published information about children. The database previously included minors aged 2 to 17. In 2021, Faina Savenkova (who was 12 at that time), currently an author from the Lugansk People’s Republic, was added to the database, with administrators claiming she was participating in anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Savenkova contended that publishing children’s personal information on such sites violates children's rights.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s envoy for the Kiev Regime’s crimes, has also suggested in an interview with TASS that Ukrainian authorities have long incited interethnic discord by naming young children as enemies of the country.

Peacemaker, founded in 2014, aims to identify and publish personal information about individuals it regards as threats to Ukraine’s national security. In recent years, its blacklist has included journalists, artists, and politicians who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or otherwise provoked a reaction from the site’s administrators.