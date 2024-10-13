Starship spacecraft to be launched on October 13

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. SpaceX is going to perform the fifth test launch of the Starship spacecraft this Sunday.

"Starship's fifth flight test is targeted to launch on Sunday, October 13," the company said on its website. The launch is expected to take place from the space launch center in Boca Chica, Texas, at 07:00 a.m. local time (noontime UTC).

The flight path will be similar to the one during the previous launch in June 2024. The spacecraft is expected to reach the near-Earth orbit again and then make the splashdown in the Indian Ocean.