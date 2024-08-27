Six planets, Moon to be seen aligned on Wednesday morning

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Six planets and the Moon will align on Wednesday morning on one side from the Sun the press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

All the planets, except Venus, will be seen on the dome of the sky at the same time. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be in the eastern part of the sky, while Neptune and Saturn will be in the southwest.

"All the planets, except Neptune and Uranus, can be seen without magnification if the weather is bright. Nevertheless, it will be rather difficult to find Mercury - it will be visible for less than an hour, located very low at a horizon, and will vanish in bright rays of the Sun. A telescope or a high-power binocular will be needed to see Neptune and Uranus," the Planetarium said.