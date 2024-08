MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft will be taken to orbit by a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on Thursday.

It will deliver over 2.6 tons of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).

Russian state aerospace corporation Roscosmos said that the launch is scheduled for 6:20 a.m. Moscow time (3:20 a.m. GMT).