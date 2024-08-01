Putin requests creating conditions for attracting leading scientists to Russia

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested extension of issuance of electronic visas and other measures taken for attracting leading scientists, including foreign, to work in Russia, according to a list of requests following the meeting of the Council on science and education.

"To develop and implement policies on attracting leading researchers and specialists (including foreign) to participation in scientific research and developments carried out by the Russian Federation, <…> suggesting the creation for those persons and members of their families of favorable conditions, including provision of housing to them, eased drawing up of documents necessary for entry to the Russian Federation and work in Russia, extension for those purposes of the practice of issuance of electronic visas," according to the request. The president expects a report of that matter to be presented by October, and further on - on an annual basis.

The issue is about projects connected with creating unique scientific developments and carrying out related research among other things. The request has been addressed to the government together with the presidential administration, the authorities of the regions and the Russian Science Foundation.