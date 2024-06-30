ISS orbit adjusted by 1.36 km before Soyuz spacecraft reshuffle — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) has been adjusted before the reshuffle of the crewed Soyuz spacecraft, Roscosmos said.

"Today the orbit of the International Space Station has been adjusted for the launch of the Soyuz MS-26 manned spacecraft and the landing of the Soyuz MS-25, scheduled for September 2024," the state corporation said in a statement.

Roscosmos specified that according to preliminary data, the average height of the ISS orbit increased by 1.36 kilometers to 418.25 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. The engines of the Progress MS-26 cargo ship were burned for 536 seconds at 1:39 a.m. Moscow time (10:39 p.m. Saturday, GMT) to perform the maneuver.

Currently, the ISS crew features Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent on the ISS), Nikolay Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps and Tracy Dyson, as well as Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams who made history as the first people to fly onboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.