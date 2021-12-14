One person with Omicron may infect three and more people, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. One individual infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain may infect three and more people, according to world experts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"According to world experts’ estimates, in South Africa, every person with the Omicron variant can infect 3 - 3.5 individuals," she said at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with members of the government.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." The highest number of those infected with it has been detected in South Africa. The new strain has been detected in over 60 countries, including Russia.