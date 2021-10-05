Film crew are well — Soyuz spacecraft commander

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The film crew on board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft are well, commander Anton Shkaplerov said on Russia's TV Channel One.

"The crew are well. Everything is in order on board. All systems operate normally," he said.

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle blasted off from Baikonur at 11:55 Moscow time. The crew of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft on the way to the ISS are professional cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko.

The president of the International Association of Space Activities Participants, Oleg Kotov, said the orbiting went well and the level of G forces the crew experienced did not exceed 4.5g.

Peresild and Shipenko are going to shoot a feature film in space for the first time ever. The drama under the working title Challenge is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White Studio. It tells the story of a female doctor who accepts a request for going into space to save a cosmonaut's life.