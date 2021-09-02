Women to join Russian cosmonaut team — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s federal space agency Roscosmos expects more women to join the national cosmonaut team in 2021-2022, Roscosmos Head Dmitry Rogozin said at the New Knowledge online educational marathon on Thursday.

"After we launched work under the Vyzov project with TV Channel One [to make the first ever movie aboard the orbital outpost], we received about 3,000 questionnaires from young women who want to go into space. We expect that our cosmonaut team will be substantially supplemented with women this year and next year," Rogozin said.

This is important for the normal psychological atmosphere aboard the International Space station, the Roscosmos chief stressed.

"Training techniques enable women to fully withstand loads and tests and carry out complex experiments aboard the station on a par with men," Rogozin said.

Head of Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center Maksim Kharlamov earlier told TASS that the Center was planning to raise the issue in Roscosmos about a new recruitment campaign for the national cosmonaut team.