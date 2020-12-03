Rosatom plans to occupy at least third of Russian additive technologies market by 2030

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. State corporation Rosatom expects to occupy at least a third of the Russian market of additive technologies by 2030, President of the Fuel Company of Rosatom (Tvel) Natalya Nikipelova announced on Thursday.

"Rosatom state atomic energy corporation believes that by 2030 we will occupy a third or more than a third of this market," she said.

According to Rosatom's estimates, the Russian market for additive technologies will grow to about 170 bln rubles ($2.27 bln) by 2030.

Earlier, First Deputy General Director for the Development and International Business of Rosatom Kirill Komarov said that last year the total sales of equipment, materials and 3D printing services were estimated at more than 5 bln rubles ($66.67 mln).

Nikipelova noted that by now 10 pilot projects in the field of additive technologies have been selected, two of which were initiated by Tvel.