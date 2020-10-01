Russia concerned about US plans to achieve dominance in space, says senior diplomat

ZVENIGOROD, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about Washington’s activities aimed at achieving military dominance in space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on the PIR Center International School’s platform on Thursday.

"The United States’ activities aimed at achieving dominance and military superiority, up to total domination, in space cause particular concern," he pointed out. "The doctrines of Western countries and NATO view space as a battlefield," Ryabkov added.

In this regard, he stressed that Russia stood for "space free of any sort of weapons." "We believe that there is a need to make a legally binding agreement involving all space nations that would guarantee that weapons won’t be deployed to space, based on a Russian-Chinese draft document on the prevention of the placement of weapons in space and the threat and the use of force against space objects," the senior Russian diplomat noted.