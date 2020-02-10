Antares rocket launch aborted minutes before liftoff

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. The launch of the Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus spacecraft has been aborted three minutes before the liftoff from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in the US state of Virginia.

"We have aborted today’s launch attempt of our NG-13 mission due to off-nominal data from the ground support equipment," Northrop Grumman Corporation said on Twitter.

The Cygnus spacecraft loaded with about 3.6 tonnes of cargo, including food, basic necessities, and research equipment, was set to dock with the International Space Station on February 11.