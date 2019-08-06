Russian scientists create instrument for early cataract diagnostics

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Researchers of the Center of Information Technologies in Design of the Russian Academy of Sciences developed an instrument for the detection of cataract at early stages. The disease diagnostics accuracy is over 90%, Research Director of the Center, Professor Vladimir Gridin told TASS on Tuesday.

Cataract is an eye disease requiring surgery at the middle and the late stages but disease progressing can be halted by pharmaceutical treatment at the early stage.

"The solution developed in the Center supports quick screening diagnostics of cataract, making possible to timely detect this disease at an early stage and determine the required treatment. The instrument is a portable independent device that can be used by any doctor or medical support staff. Based on measurement of properties of eye’s optical media, it generates a recommendation concerning possible presence of cataract," a spokesperson of the research team told TASS.

The development is based on the technology of analysis of lens image by a special matrix video camera. Eyes are examined concurrently with recording the fluorescent response to illuminating the eye for a short period of time by a light beam with a certain wavelength. The instrument underwent trial operation at ophthalmological centers.

"Obtained accuracy of cataract diagnostics at an early stage is over 90%, according to results of trials involving a wide range of patients with different disease stages. Researchers received positive responses from doctors concerning feasibility of instrument application in eye care rooms," Gridin said.

Researchers also plan to develop a compact manual tool for examination of patients during health checkups.