SOCHI, October 6. /TASS/. The former head of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’s government, Ruben Vardanyan, has made the decision to reject Russian citizenship, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Commenting on Vardanyan’s arrest and the moderator's suggestion about Azerbaijan’s possible crackdown on former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin said: "He [Vardanyan] rejected our citizenship.".