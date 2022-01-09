CSTO showed ‘remarkable unity’ in response to Kazakhstan developments - envoy

MOSCOW, January 9./TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has demonstrated the remarkable unity and promptness in its reaction to the developments in Kazakhstan, Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin told TASS on Sunday.

"Within the context of the deployment of a contingent of peacekeepers, I would want to specifically note that the leaders of the CSTO member countries and our Organization in general have demonstrated an exceptional unity," the Russian diplomat stressed. According to Borodavkin, the CSTO acted efficiently and quickly. It was "merely hours" between a request from Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the organization "and the landing of first planes with peacekeepers in Nur-Sultan and Almaty," he stressed.